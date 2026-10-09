West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys nine-game winning streak

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School boys soccer team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy and Voorhees to extend its winning streak to nine games and improve to 10-1.

Senior Darius Millington and junior Marcus Williams each had a goal and an assist in the 2-0 home win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Sept. 30. Senior Ivan Urena and junior Chase Winds also had assists. Senior goalie Agustin Arrieta made six saves.

Junior Maddox Brufau scored two goals, Winds had one goal and one assist, and senior Yenke Suarez tallied one goal to lead the Mountaineers over Voorhees 4-0 on Oct. 2 at home. Senior Jatniel Vargas Espino had two assists, and juniors Aidan Ackerman and Damian Aviles each had one assist. Arrieta and senior Keaton Capuano each made two saves. Voorhees fell to 7-2-1.

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