West Orange HS boys soccer team improves to 14-0 record

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team defeated South Brunswick and Columbia to improve to 14-0 on the season.

Senior Carl Hall had two goals and three assists to lead the Mountaineers to a 6-1 win over South Brunswick in the Monroe Classic on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Senior Denis Banegas, sophomores Marcus Williams and Chase Winds and junior Darius Millington each scored one goal; sophomore Adian Ackerman had two assists, and junior Niko Chiavaro had one assist. Junior goalie Agustin Arrieta made three saves, and junior goalie Keaton Capuano and sophomore goalie Sebastian Candido each had one save for WOHS.

Senior Marcus Jackson had three goals, and Hall had two goals and two assists in the 8-2 win over Columbia on Monday, Oct. 6, in Maplewood.

WOHS is ranked No. 5 in the state by nj.com.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry