West Orange HS boys soccer team improves to 14-0 record

October 11, 2025

Bloomfield HS girls soccer tops East Side for third straight victory Isabella Bernhard, No. 9Bloomfield won, 2-1, over Newark East Side, Oct. 2.

October 8, 2025
Glen Ridge HS football team jolts Newark Collegiate LOGO-Glen-Ridge

October 8, 2025
Bloomfield HS football team falls to unbeaten East Orange Campus FOOT-BHSvEO3

October 8, 2025
Columbia HS football team prevails over Montclair Kimberley Academy FOOT-CHSvMKA2

October 8, 2025

CROSS-SHP2

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team raises record to 7-0

Jeff Goldberg October 8, 2025 7
CROSS-GOA 09.30 1

Golda Och Academy runners give good effort in Super Essex Conference week No. 3

Editor October 8, 2025 20
LOGO-WO

West Orange HS football team gears up vs. Montclair

Joe Ragozzino October 8, 2025 20
FOOT-SHPvSPP1

Seton Hall Prep football team loses fourth game in a row

Jeff Goldberg October 8, 2025 26
B-SOCCER-SHPvNA3

Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats Newark Academy, improves to 7-3-1

Jeff Goldberg October 8, 2025 20
LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep soccer team raises record to 6-1-1

Jeff Goldberg October 1, 2025 56

October 8, 2025
October 8, 2025
October 8, 2025
October 8, 2025

GR-Repair Cafe2-C

Making things useful again

Daniel Jackovino October 8, 2025 1
Joe Ragozzino October 8, 2025 4
LOGO-WO

Joe Ragozzino October 8, 2025 5
CROSS-SHP2

Jeff Goldberg October 8, 2025 7