West Orange HS boys soccer team improves to 6-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team continued its unbeaten start to the season, as the Mountaineers defeated Newark East Side High School and Newark Academy to improve to 6-0.

The Mountaineers defeated Newark East Side 6-1 on Sept. 10 at East Side. Senior Carl Hall had a goal and an assist. Senior Denis Banegas, senior Marcus Jackson, junior Darius Millington, sophomore Marcus Williams and senior Nick Jimenez each had a goal. Junior Justin Amaya had two assists. Junior Jatneil Vargas Espino, junior Yankee Suarez and junior Agustin Arrieta each had one assist. Arrieta also made four saves.

Hall had one goal and two assists, and Suarez and Amaya each had a goal in the 3-1 win at Newark Academy on Friday, Sept. 12, in Livingston.

Jackson and junior Niko Chiavaro each had an assist, and Arrieta made three saves.

WOHS will host Linden HS on Friday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m.; visit Belleville HS on Monday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m. and host Seton Hall Prep on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m.

