WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team stepped onto Lincoln Field undefeated on Saturday, Oct. 18, ready for their biggest test of the season — a matchup against the No. 1 team in New Jersey and the No. 1 team in the nation, St. Benedict’s Prep.

And from the moment the first whistle blew, one thing was clear: this wasn’t just another game — it was a statement.

West Orange battled hard in falling to St. Benedict’s Prep 2-1. The Mountaineers moved to 15-1, while St. Benedict’s Prep moved to 11-0-1.

The stands were overflowing. Fans lined Pleasant Valley Way, packed every inch of the bleachers, crowded along the fence and filled the hill overlooking the field. Young players from West Orange United FC and Mountain Top League stood shoulder to shoulder with alumni — some fresh out of high school, others there with their families — all wearing Mountaineer blue. The community showed up, loud and proud, creating the kind of atmosphere that players dream about.

The first half was a battle, with St. Benedict’s finding the back of the net twice before halftime. But the Mountaineers refused to fold. The second half belonged to West Orange. After several close chances, junior Darius Millington broke through, scoring off an assist from senior Marcus Williams to bring the crowd to its feet. Junior goalie Agustin Arrieta kept the Mountaineers within striking distance with nine saves, anchoring the defense with poise beyond his years.

When the final whistle sounded, the scoreboard read 2-1. But everyone in attendance knew this game was about much more than the score.

The Mountaineers walked off the field with their heads high. They had gone toe-to-toe with the best in the nation — and earned respect in the process. The bond within the team and the connection with the community grew stronger than ever.

West Orange may get another shot at St. Benedict’s — the two teams could meet again in the Essex County Tournament, where St. Benedict’s stands as one of the only obstacles between the Mountaineers and what would be their third county championship.

St. Benedict’s is the No. 1 seed and WOHS is the No. 2 seed in the ECT.

The Mountaineers, who received a preliminary-round bye, defeated No. 15 seed Livingston 5-0 in the first round on Tuesday, Oct. 21, to improve to 16-1 and will host No. 10 seed Bloomfield in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 23. The winner will face either No. 6 seed Glen Ridge, No. 3 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy or No. 14 seed Irvington in the semifinals on Monday, Oct. 27, at Livingston at either 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. The final is Thursday, Oct. 30, at Caldwell at 5 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Miles Burton/West Orange High School Sports Media Association

