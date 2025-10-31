West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic finishes second at Essex County Championships

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Ava Neretic finished in second place overall out of 116 runners in the varsity race to lead the West Orange High School girls cross-country team at the Essex County Championships on Friday, Oct. 24, at Cedar Grove Park.

Neretic was clocked in 19 minutes, 06.21 seconds. Columbia’s Keira Monagle won the race for the second year in a row, clocking 18:55.57.

WOHS finished in fifth place overall out of 14 schools.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino

