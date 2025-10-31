October 31, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships Ryan BresslerPhoto by Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships

October 29, 2025
Columbia HS boys cross-country team wins third straight county title CROSS-CHS EC2

Columbia HS boys cross-country team wins third straight county title

October 29, 2025
Glen Ridge HS football team gets ready for the playoffs Zach Konetznivs. Dwight MorrowPhoto by Brianne Aumack

Glen Ridge HS football team gets ready for the playoffs

October 29, 2025
Bloomfield HS football team gears up for playoffs Jordan Graham, juniorPhoto by Jerry Simonvs. West Orange

Bloomfield HS football team gears up for playoffs

October 29, 2025

Related Stories

FOOT-SHPvIHS1

Seton Hall Prep football team defeats Irvington

Jeff Goldberg October 29, 2025 8
FOOT-WOvBHS6

West Orange HS football team is No. 1 seed in the sectional playoffs

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 13
LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep soccer team gives valiant effort in Essex County Tournament semifinals

Jeff Goldberg October 29, 2025 31
B-SOCCER-WO

West Orange HS boys soccer team reaches Essex County Tournament final

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 32
CROSS-SHP 09.30

Seton Hall Prep cross-country excels at major meets

Jeff Goldberg October 22, 2025 44
B-SOCCER-SHPvNewarkAcademy

Seton Hall Prep soccer team downs Life Center Academy

Jeff Goldberg October 22, 2025 51

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships Ryan BresslerPhoto by Chris Troyano 1

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships

October 29, 2025
West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic finishes second at Essex County Championships 2

West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic finishes second at Essex County Championships

October 29, 2025
Columbia HS boys cross-country team wins third straight county title CROSS-CHS EC2 3

Columbia HS boys cross-country team wins third straight county title

October 29, 2025
Glen Ridge HS football team gets ready for the playoffs Zach Konetznivs. Dwight MorrowPhoto by Brianne Aumack 4

Glen Ridge HS football team gets ready for the playoffs

October 29, 2025

You may have missed

Ryan BresslerPhoto by Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 3

West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic finishes second at Essex County Championships

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 5
CROSS-CHS EC2

Columbia HS boys cross-country team wins third straight county title

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 5
ART-Apricot Sky3-C

Collaboration creates community and that’s where joy is found

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta October 31, 2025 7