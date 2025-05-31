West Orange HS flag football team enjoys banner season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls flag football team finished a banner season.

The second-seeded Mountaineers, who won the Super Football Conference-Fredom Division title, lost a heartbreaking 6-0 double-overtime decision to third-seeded Newark Central at home on Tuesday, May 20, in the SFC North playoffs.

WOHS, under head coach Andrew Mazurek, finished with a 7-2-1 record.

Notes – Senior Camaya Jean Louis and junior Nola Duncan will represent WOHS in the Phil Simms New Jersey North-South High School Girls Flag Football Classic at Kean University in Union on Sunday, June 8, at noon. Meanwhile, WOHS senior quarterback Charlie LaMorte will play in the Phil Simms North-South HS Football Classic on the same day and same site at 2:30 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange HS head flag football coach Andrew Mazurek