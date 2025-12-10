West Orange HS football players ready for next level

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School seniors Farad Green Jr., David Moore Jr. and Ahkir Morgan were honored during a ceremony on Dec. 3 at the WOHS’ Tarnoff Cafeteria, as they announced their decisions to play football on the collegiate level.

Moore and fellow wide receiver/defensive back Morgan both signed with the University of Massachusetts, while running back Farad Green Jr. committed to Army in West Point, N.Y.

Green plans to major in business, and Moore and Morgan plan to major in sports management and business.

UMass and Army compete in the Football Bowl Subdivision – formerly Division I-A.

“One percent or less of high school football players receive scholarships as the national average,” WOHS head football coach Darnell Grant said at the ceremony. “Tonight, we are celebrating three, and since 2019, we have had about 20. This doesn’t just happen — it’s the support of leadership, administrators, coaches, players and parents.”

“This is one of my favorite nights of the year,” WOHS athletic director Stephan Zichella said. “It’s a privilege to have been able to watch these boys become men. It takes a village, and thanks to coach Grant, who has been with us since 2019, our athletes have received close to $6 million in scholarships.”

“This is my fourth year as principal at West Orange High School,” Oscar Guerrero told the crowd, “and this is the 14th signing event I’ve attended. I’ve spent time with these young men.

“They have a good reputation. They come from good families. I appreciate the example you have set for those coming after you.”

The athletes posed for photos with family, team members, friends, coaches and administrators.

Superintendent Hayden Moore praised Green, Moore and Morgan, noting, “You are among the best. Thank you for being role models. If you wonder what we do here in this district, look at these young men. I know our kids can make it anywhere and that they will excel.”

The three players were key contributors to the WOHS Mountaineers’ stellar season this past fall. The Mountaineers were finalists in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs for the second consecutive season. The team also finished with a 9-3 record for the second year in a row. WOHS won the Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division for the third year in a row, going 5-0 in the division in each of the past two seasons.

This season, Green rushed for 1,144 yards and 18 touchdowns, both team-highs; Moore had 35 receptions for 534 yards and seven TDs and Morgan had 34 receptions for 528 yards and five TDs. Defensively, Morgan had 27 tackles, including two fumble returns for TDs and two interceptions.

Sports editor Joe Ragozzino contributed to this article.

