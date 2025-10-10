West Orange HS football team gears up vs. Montclair

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team will host Montclair on Friday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium in a Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division game.

The Mountaineers are coming off a tough 24-20 loss against Phillipsburg on Friday, Oct. 3, at Phillipsburg. The loss ended the Mountaineers’ four-game winning streak and moved their record to 4-2 on the season. Phillipsburg, ranked No. 11 in the state by nj.com, improved to 5-0.

Senior wide receiver Ahkir Morgan scored three touchdowns for the Mountaineers. After senior Ziyahn McCurn scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter for Phillipsburg, Morgan caught a 14-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Daniel Lewis in the second quarter. Junior placekicker Aaron Godinez added the extra-point kick to tie it 7-7. Phillipsburg then took a 17-7 halftime lead on senior Sam Dech’s 1-yard TD run and senior placekicker Alexie Moreira’s 31-yard field goal.

The Mountaineers regained the momentum in the third quarter to take a 20-17 lead, as senior quarterback Brandon LaBanca connected with Morgan on TD passes of 43 and 17 yards. The extra-point kick was unsuccessful on the 43-yard TD. Godinez kicked the point-after on the 17-yard TD.

Phillipsburg regained the lead for good on junior Shane Moore’s 2-yard TD run and Moreira’s extra-point kick for the lone score in the fourth quarter.

LaBanca finished six-of-11 passing for 122 yards and Lewis was 4-of-15 passing for 31 yards.

Morgan finished with six catches for 88 yards. Senior wide receiver Jeremiah Barnes had two catches for 55 yards.

Senior running back Farad Green Jr. had 19 carries for 127 yards for the Mountaineers.

West Orange is 2-0 in the SFC–Freedom Red Division. Montclair is 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the division.

