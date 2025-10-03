West Orange HS football team wins fourth game in a row

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ —The West Orange High School football team defeated Barringer 39-0 Saturday, Sept. 27, at Schools Stadium in Newark for its fourth win in a row to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Senior running back Farad Green had nine carries for 82 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown run; senior running back Timothy Evans ran for 63 yards on six carries with a 15-yard scoring run; senior wide receiver Ahkir Morgan had a 4-yard TD run and junior quarterback Daniel Lewis passed for 66 yards, including a 37-yard TD pass to senior wide receiver David Moore. Lewis completed five of seven passes. Sophomore Tyreon Spruell also had a 12-yard TD run.

Moore finished with three catches for 40 yards.

Junior defensive back Xavier Davis and senior linebacker Daniel Akinoywea each had seven tackles. WOHS had eight sacks, with one each by junior LB Israel Giles, junior lineman Faheem Issah, junior LB Dylan Adams, Akinoywea, junior lineman Antwan Chitty, junior lineman Sydney Padilla, sophomore lineman Miles Malloy and sophomore LB Daniel Baskin.

The Mountaineers will visit Phillipsburg (4-0) on Friday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. In 2022, WOHS defeated Phillipsburg 28-7 in its first-ever state sectional final to win the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoff championship.

