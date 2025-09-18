West Orange HS football team wins second straight game

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team earned a hard-fought 20-19 overtime victory over Irvington High School on Friday, Sept. 12, at IHS’ Ralph C. Sports Complex’s Matthews Field in a Super Football Conference crossover divisional game.

Junior Xavier Davis scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Daniel Lewis, and junior Aaron Godinez kicked the decisive extra point to end the game.

The WOHS Mountaineers won their second straight game to improve to 2-1 on the season.

WOHS trailed 13-0 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, sophomore Evian Mishoe scored on a 14-yard TD pass from senior David Moore to cut it to 13-6.

Senior Farad Green had a 1-yard TD run and Godinez kicked the extra point in the third quarter to tie it 13-13.

After a scoreless fourth quarter, the game went into overtime. Irvington scored first on a touchdown pass, but was called for an excessive celebration penalty following the play.

Irvington was backed up on its extra- point attempt, which they could not convert. Irvington moved to 1-2.

It was West Orange’s second game in five days, after the Mountaineers defeated Passaic County Tech 32-29 on Sunday, Sept. 7, at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium in the Lamar McKnight Classic.

The Mountaineers will host Livingston High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, in a SFC–Freedom Red Division game at 6 p.m. Livingston is 1-1.

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens