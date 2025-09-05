West Orange HS football teams seeks to regroup from tough season-opening loss

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team hopes to recover from its season-opening loss, when the Mountaineers battle Passaic County Tech, of Wayne, on Sept. 6 at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson at 3 p.m. The Mountaineers lost to Shabazz, 10-7, in the season-opener on Aug. 30 in the annual Mountaineer Classic at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium. It was the last of five games that took place over three days, Aug. 28-30.

Shabazz won the game on a 23-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining in regulation. Senior Farad Green, an Army commit, scored on an 8-yard run and junior Aaron Godinez made the point-after kick to tie the game at 7-7 with 1:41 left in the fourth quarter for the Mountaineers, which was ranked No. 17 in the NJ.com’s state Top 20 poll.

WOHS seventh-year head coach Darnell Grant previously was the head coach at Shabazz before coming to West Orange.

PCT took part in the Mountaineer Classic to kick off the season, losing to Burlington Township, 40-6, on Aug. 29.

Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming/West Orange HS