West Orange HS girls basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team boasted phenomenal players during its sensational 26-8 banner campaign.

The Mountaineers, under longtime head coach Caniece Williams, won the Essex County Tournament and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament championships. They advanced to the ultimate game – the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state final. Though they lost to Hillsborough, 55-52, at Rutgers on March 16, the Mountaineers can look back at the season with tremendous joy.

West Orange boasted six players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, selected by the divisional coaches.

Senior center Anaya Karriem, senior guard Kyley Gary-Grayson and sophomore guard Rhyan Watt made the First Team. Karriem collected her 1,000th point and 1,000th rebound for her career in the state final against Hillsborough, as she finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds. The 6-foot-2 center averaged 15.1 points (513 points) and 12.3 rebounds (418 rebounds) for the season. She also averaged 3.4 blocks (114 points) and 3.3 steals (111 steals). Karriem, who finished with 1,010 points and 1,001 rebounds, will continue her career at Division I North Carolina A&T State University.

Gary-Grayson also topped 1,000 points for her career, finishing with 1,359 points. For the season, she averaged 13.0 points (443 points), 4.5 rebounds (153 rebounds), 4.2 assists (144 assists) and 2.9 steals (98 steals). She will continue her career at Division I Coppin State University.

Watt also was a productive player at both ends of the floor, as she averaged 17.0 points (577 points) and 5.3 steals (179 steals) per game this season.

Junior guard Jordyn Batts made the Second Team. In her first year on the team this season, she averaged 3.3 points (112 points).

Sophomore guard Kennedy Curry and freshman guard Taraji Muhammad made the Second Team.

Notes – In addition to the SEC honors, Watt made the NJ.com Third Team All–State.

On the NJ.com All–Group 4, Watt made the First Team and Karriem made the Second Team.

