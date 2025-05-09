West Orange HS girls flag football team clinches SFC–Freedom Division title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange girls flag football team (5-1-1 record) took on all the challenges and defeated Irvington, 26-13, recently to claim the Super Football Conference-Freedom Division championship. In a game that took three days to complete, the story ended with a big West Orange victory.

Shanise Barrino was an unstoppable force. She had 95 yards rushing and 39 yards receiving with three touchdowns. “She frequently had to run through contact that was more like something one would see in a boys football game in the fall,” lauded WOHS head coach Andrew Mazurek.. “She and several Mountaineers were frequently grabbed, thrown and tackled to ground without flags being pulled. However, WO rose above and would not be denied. Nola Duncan also had a great game with seven catches for 66 yards, one TD and a two-point play. Elianna Denis led at quarterback, completing 18 of 22 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown. Jailee Samson, AJ Jones, Camaya Jean Louis, Olivia Masse and Caia Williams were all key to the outstanding effort.

“After a slow start, the defense locked in. Camaya Jean Louis really changed the game with her interception late in the first half,” Mazurek continued. “The Mountaineers outscored Irvington 20-0 after that point. Jacinya Garner contributed four tackles and one sack. Barrino added three tackles and a sack. Luanna Denardi closed out the game with a big interception. Altanay Oakley, MJ Vinas, Gabby Sulit, and Danielle Seldon were all key in the shut down of the Irvington offense.

“The game included 14 penalties on the Blue Knights, many of which were tackles of West Orange runners. The contest started on Thursday, May 1, but the conclusion was suspended to two days later after a punch was thrown by an Irvington player. West Orange kept composure and focused on their goals to prevail with the school’s first division championship. They went 5-0 in the division and are looking towards the playoffs with one regular season game left against Orange this week.”

Season leaders:

OFFENSE:

Elianna Denis: 99-163.. 1,100 pass yards, 12 TDs, 3 int

Shanise Barrino: 53 carries, 408 yards.. 12 rec, 136 yards, 6 TDs

Nola Duncan: 32 rec, 473 yards, 8 TDs

Olivia Masse: 15 rec, 216 yards, 2 TDs

Camaya Jean Louis, 26 rec 164 yards, 1 TDs

DEFENSE:

Jacinya Garner: 47 flag pulls, 19 sacks

Camaya Jean Louis: 32 flag pulls, 5 sacks, 4 interceptions, 1 TD

Shanise Barrino: 22 flag pulls, 8 sacks

Gabby Sulit: 14 flag pulls, 1 interception

Luana Denardi: 10 flag pulls, 3 interceptions

Olivia Masse: 9 flag pulls, 2 interceptions

Photos Courtesy of Vic Gonzales