West Orange HS girls hoops rolls to county tournament quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Anaya Karriem had 21 points and 11 rebounds; sophomore Rhyan Watt had 15 points and senior Kyley Gary-Grayson had 12 points, 10 assists and six rebounds to lead the No. 2 seed West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 70-17 win over No. 15 seed Bloomfield in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 1, at home.

Junior Jordyn Batts had six points and four rebounds; freshman Taraji Muhammad had six points and sophomore Kennedy Curry added five points and three rebounds for the Mountaineers, who improved to 15-4 overall on the season.

The Mountaineers will host No. 7 seed West Essex in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m.

Earlier in the week, the Mountaineers lost to Glen Ridge, 57-44, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at home in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game. The loss ended the Mountaineers’ seven-game winning streak. Watt had 24 points and four rebounds; Karriem had 11 points and 11 rebounds; Gary-Grayson had two points, 10 rebounds and five assists; and Curry and Batts each had three points.

WOHS defeated DePaul, 58-55, Thursday, Jan. 30, at DePaul in Wayne.

Gary-Grayson had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists; Watt scored 18 points with five rebounds and three assists; Batts had seven points and four steals; Curry had six points; Karriem had five points, 15 rebounds and two blocked shots; and sophomore Elianna Dennis had four points.