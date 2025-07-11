West Orange HS girls lacrosse players receive accolades

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls lacrosse team enjoyed a successful season this past spring.

The Mountaineers, under head coach David Perez, finished with an 11-7 record.

WOHS featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division and All–NJ Interscholastic Girls Lacrosse League–Independence Blue Division honors.

All–SEC

Colonial Division

FIRST TEAM

Nyah McKinney, senior.

Isabella Pincham, senior.

Brooke Meisner, senior.

Zoe McSharry, senior.

Sydney Hains, sophomore.

SECOND TEAM

Sophia Feli, senior.

Sheyla Fields, senior.

Cleopatra Curis, senior.

Jenesis Rivera, sophomore.

HONORABLE MENTION

Molly McSharry, senior.

All-NJIGLL

Independence Division

FIRST TEAM

Pincham.

McKinney.

Meisner.

SECOND TEAM

McSharry.

Hains.

HONORABLE MENTION

Feli.

McKinney scored a team-high 49 goals (2.72 goals per game) and added 14 assists. For her four-year career, she finished with 164 goals and 60 assists.

Zoe McSharry had 34 goals and 15 assists this season and finished with 143 goals and 56 assists for her four-year career.

Pincham had 30 goals and 25 assists this season and finished with 107 goals and 83 assists in three years.

Meisner had 29 goals and 23 assists this season and finished with 103 goals and 63 assists in four years.

Fields had 20 goals and six assists this season and finished with 64 goals and 46 assists in four years.

Feli had two goals and three assists, along with 18 ground balls and 15 forced turnovers this season.

The following players will continue their lacrosse careers collegiately:

Pincham – Temple University (Philadelphia), Division 1.

Meisner – St. Mary’s College (Maryland), Division 3.

McKinney – Howard University (Washington, D.C.), Division 1.

Fields – Howard University, Division 1.

Feli – University of Scranton (Pa.), Division 3.

Zoe McSharry – Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia), Division 2.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association