West Orange HS girls lacrosse team enjoying success

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls lacrosse team is enjoying a good season.

The Mountaineers won four straight games to improve to a 5-1 record on the season.

The following are their results:

March 31: win, at Cedar Grove, 13-3.

April 3: loss, Governor Livingston, 11-9.

April 8: win, Emerson, 14-2.

April 9: win, Pope John, 10-5.

April 11: win, St. Elizabeth, 17-10.

April 14: win, at Newark Academy, 18-14.

Leading the Mountaineers are senior Nyah McKinney (19 goals, seven assists), senior Zoe McSharry (17 goals, five assists), senior Isabella Pincham (13 goals, 13 assists), senior Brooke Meisner (13 goals, six assists), senior Sheyla Fields (12 goals, two assists) and sophomore Genesis Rivera (four goals, one assist).

Sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Hains made 63 saves and allowed 47 goals in six games.

