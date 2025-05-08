West Orange HS girls lacrosse team falls in Essex County Tournament, as win streak ends at eight games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The seventh-seeded West Orange High School girls lacrosse team lost to 10th-seeded Millburn, 7-6, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, May 3, at home.

Millburn overcame a 3-1 halftime deficit, outsourcing the Mountaineers, 3-2, in the third quarter and, 3-1, in the fourth quarter.

The Mountaineers had their eight-game winning streak end. WOHS moved to 9-2 on the season.

In earlier action, WOHS defeated River Dell, 10-9, on Tuesday, April 29, on the road. Senior Zoe McSharry had five goals, sophomore Genesis Rivera had three goals, senior Isabella Pincham had one goal and two assists and senior Brooke Meisner had one goal and one assist. Sophomore Sydney Hains made eight saves.

The following are upcoming games:

May 8: Dayton, 4 p.m.

May 10: at Park Regional, 10 a.m.

May 13: at Pequannock, 4 p.m.

May 15: at Villa Walsh, 4 p.m.