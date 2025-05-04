West Orange HS girls lacrosse team raises win streak to seven games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls lacrosse team won three games last week to extend its winning streak to seven games and improved to a 8-1 record through Saturday, April 26.

The Mountaineers defeated Blair Academy, 7-6,in double overtime on Wednesday, April 23, at Blair. Senior midfielder Nyah McKinney had three goals and two assists; Senior midfielder Brooke Meisner had one goal and three assists; and senior midfielder Sheyla Fields, senior midfielder Isabelle Pincham and sophomore Genesis Rivera each had one goal. Sophomore goalie Sydney Hains made 11 saves.

Senior midfielder Isabella Pincham had three goals and four assists, and Meisner had three goals and one assist to lead the Mountaineers to a 10-3 home win over Kittatinny on Thursday, April 24.

McKinney had one goal and one assist, and Fields, senior midfielder Sophia Feli and senior Eleanor Kukes each had one goal.

WOHS defeated Morris Hills, 13-5, on Saturday, April 26. McKinney had four goals; senior attacker Zoey McSharry had three goals and three assists; Meisner had two goals and two assists; Pincham collected two goals; and senior attacker Molly McSharry and Fields each posted one goal and one assist. Haines made five saves.