West Orange HS girls soccer team boasts strong experience

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team has a strong group of returning players, which bodes well in its quest for another stellar season.

The Mountaineers, coming off a 10-7-2 campaign, will be led by returning seniors Josephine Foglia, Amarin Oshiro, Madison Reynolds, Paige Topping and Juliana Candido, who are all captains.

Emily Rintzler is another returning senior. The experienced juniors are Megan Moran, Niara Boddie and Omolola Kalejaye. Sophomores Kayla Thompson and Casey Oliver also are returners.

The Mountaineers have several senior newcomers: Emily Alvarez Minchala, Evelyn Estrada, Keissy Fernandez, Alexandra Morales, Ariana Soria, Josephine Tellez and Britney Velecela. Other newcomers are junior Cayla Pasols, sophomore Sophia Maria Ramos and freshmen Kendall Lacy and Madelyn Tipacti.

Sean Devore, entering his 11th season as the Mountaineers’ head coach, expects Boddie to start in goal, supported by Moran, Oshiro and Oliver in the back. The starting midfielders are Reynolds, Topping, Foglia, Kalejaye and Tipacti, while the starting forwards are Candido and Thompson.

Oshiro, Reynolds, Topping, Foglia, Kalejaye, Candido and Thompson have starting experience. Devore has been impressed by his team’s chemistry during the preseason.

“The team is coming together nicely,” Devore said. “We have great senior leadership and have worked extremely hard to get ready for the season. We don’t have a ton of time in the preseason, but our practices have been great.”

Devore said the team was looking forward to its preseason scrimmages against Ramsey on Aug. 27 at home and Caldwell on Aug. 28 on the road.

The Mountaineers were scheduled to open the season on Sept. 3 at home against Verona, after press time.

With much experience, the Mountaineers are seeking to contend for the Super Essex Conference–American Division, Essex County Tournament and New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 sectional and state championships.

“The goals are always the same: to compete to win league, county and state championships,” Devore said. “The girls have been working extremely hard and we are happy with where we are right now. There is still room for improvement, but if the girls continue to work hard, they will come together.”

The following are other games: Sept. 5: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m. Sept. 6: Blair, 3 p.m. Sept. 9: Roxbury, 4 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association