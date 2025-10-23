West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

October 23, 2025

Author's Other Posts

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships CROSS-EO-Desir1WEB

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion CROSS-GR FullerWEB

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

October 22, 2025
Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC FOOT-IHS Shuler

Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS football team upends Verona FOOT-GRvVER1

Glen Ridge HS football team upends Verona

October 22, 2025

Related Stories

FOOT-WOvEO4

West Orange HS football team edges East Orange Campus

Kerry E. Porter October 21, 2025 13
B-SOCCER-SHPvNA

Seton Hall Prep soccer team surges to 9-3-1 record

Jeff Goldberg October 15, 2025 45
LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division 3-peat title

Jeff Goldberg October 15, 2025 60
FOOT-SHPvPJ2

Seton Hall Prep football team holds off Pope John

Jeff Goldberg October 15, 2025 65
FOOT-EOvWO5

West Orange HS football team to host unbeaten East Orange Campus

Joe Ragozzino October 15, 2025 1
Farad Green Jr.

West Orange HS senior football co-captain Farad Green Jr. reaches 2,000 career rushing yards

Editor October 15, 2025 65

LOCAL SPORTS

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships CROSS-EO-Desir1WEB 1

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion CROSS-GR FullerWEB 2

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

October 22, 2025
West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

October 22, 2025
Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC FOOT-IHS Shuler 4

Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC

October 22, 2025

You may have missed

CROSS-EO-Desir1WEB

East Orange Campus HS cross-country runner Ian Desir wins at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 3
CROSS-GR FullerWEB

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 5
LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 6
FOOT-IHS Shuler

Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 6