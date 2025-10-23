West Orange HS girls soccer team tops Glen Ridge to advance to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE/BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The ninth-seeded West Orange High School girls soccer team defeated No. 8 seed Glen Ridge 3-1 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield.

Senior captain Madison Reynolds, freshman Kendall Lacy and senior captain Josephine Foglia each had a goal; senior captain Paige Topping had two assists; senior Evelyn Estrada had one assist; and junior goalie Niara Boddie made six saves for the WOHS Mountaineers, who improved to 3-7-3 and will visit No. 1 seed Mount St. Dominic in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 23, in Caldwell. The winner will face either No. 4 seed Montclair or No. 5 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy in the semifinals on Monday, Oct. 27, at Millburn at either 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. The final is Thursday, Oct. 30, at Caldwell at 7 p.m.

West Orange lost to Glen Ridge and Wayne Hills, both 1-0 scores on the road. They played Kearny to a scoreless tie on Thursday, Oct. 16, to move to a 2-7-3 record.

In previous action, WOHS defeated Columbia 4-0 on Friday, Oct. 3, at home in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional match. Topping had one goal and assisted on the other three goals by senior captain Amarin Oshiro, Foglia and junior Omola Kalejaye. Boddie made seven saves.

