West Orange HS girls track team excels at Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference championships

WEST ORANGE/NEWARK, NJ — The West Orange High School girls track and field team finished in second place overall at the Essex County Relays on Tuesday, April 29, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The Mountaineers had 68 points. Livingston won the girls team title with 79 points.

On the boys’ side, WOHS tied for seventh place overall with Caldwell. Each team had 19 points.

Seton Hall Prep won the team title.

The following are WOHS’ top six finishes:

Girls

The 4×100-meter relay team took first place in 48.49 seconds. Freshman Celeste Owens, sophomore Rhia Randolph, senior Anisha Ellis and junior Corbin Raston were runners.

The 4×400 team took first place in 4 minutes, 01.63 seconds. Sophomore Grace Moran, Randolph, senior Tayla Wilson and Raston were the runners.

The sprint medley relay team took first place in 4:23.95. Owens, senior Mikayla Ceneus, senior Kaia Alcime and sophomore Cassidy Ortiz were the runners.

The 4×200 team took second place in 1:43.53. Owens, sophomore Layla Anderson, Wilson and Raston were the runners.

The 4×800 team took third place in 10:09.45. Junior Ella Pfiefer, senior Kaia Alcime, junior Rebecca Hinfey and junior Ava Neretic were the runners.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Alcime took second place in 1:09.56 and Moran took third place in 1:10.72.

In the triple jump, sophomore Chase Jones took fourth place at 35 feet, 9 inches; and junior Sofia Morillo took fifth place at 35-6.

The 4×1,600-meter relay team took fifth place in 24:23.38. Junior Violet Kholenstein, Hinfey, Pfiefer and Neretic were the runners.

The distance medley relay team took sixth place in 13:52.75. Kholenstein, Moran, Neretic and Hinfey were the runners.

Jasyme Parker, a junior, took sixth place in the shot put at 31-11.

Boys

The 4×1,600 team took second place in 19:19.07. Freshman Beckett Marcoux-Tulley, junior Evan Kerr, senior Sahli Negassi and senior Lyfe Smith were the runners.

The distance medley team took second place in 11:09.32. Junior Evan Kerr, Negassi, Smith and sophomore Ethan Marc comprised the squad.

Nolan Sulit, a junior, took fourth place in the pole vault at 10 feet.

The 4×800 relay team took fifth place in 8:28.23. Senior Cooper Harwood, Kerr, Smith and Negassi comprised the team.

The sprint medley team took sixth place in 3:44.71. Marc, sophomore Jasir Hall, sophomore Andrew Anim-Sackey and freshman Ikeh Ikeh-Uzor were the runners.

The WOHS girls team also took second place overall among the eight schools at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships on Friday, May 2, at Schools Stadium. The girls had 106 points. Livingston was first with 175 points.

The WOHS boys team was fifth overall with 39 points. SHP was first with 122 points.

The following are the WOHS’ top six finishes:

Girls

Owens was second in the 100-meter dash in 12.65.

Wilson was second in the 200-meter dash in 25.88.

In the 400-meter dash, Wilson was second in 58.51 and Alcime was sixth in 1:00.11.

In the 800-meter run, Ortiz was third in 2:25.53 and Hinfey was sixth in 2:37.05.

In the 1,600-meter run, Neretic was first in 5:25.27 and Kohlenstein was sixth in 5:48.99.

In the 3,200-meter run, Neretic was second in 12:06.09 and Kohlenstein was fourth in 12:53.05.

Senior Mikayla Ceneus was sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.26.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Alcime was third in 1:09.77 and Moran was fourth in 1:12.30.

Anisha Ellis was second in the high jump at 4-8.

In the long jump, Anderson was fourth at 16-3, Ellis was fifth at 15-10 and Jones was sixth at 15-9.

Jones was second in the triple jump at 36-4.

Brown was first at the pole vault at 11-0.

In the discus, Parker was fifth at 85-3. In the javelin, sophomore Love Appolon was fifth at 64-0 and Parker was sixth at 62-9. Parker was fifth in the shot put at 33-3.5.

Boys

Harwood was fourth in the 400-meter dash in 49.42. Negassi was third in the 2:00.90. Smith was first in the 1,600-meter run in 4:30.23. Senior Ethan Sampson was fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 58.32. The 4×400-meter relay team was second in 3:26.39. Sulit was second in the pole vault at 10-0.

Photo Courtesy of WOHS boys track and field head coach Jason-Lamont Jackson