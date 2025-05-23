West Orange HS girls track team wins sectional title

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls track and field team won the girls team title at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships on Friday and Saturday, May 16-17, at Livingston.

The Mountaineers accumulated 111 points. Passaic County Tech was second with 92 points.

The following are the top six finishes for WOHS:

Junior Corbin Raston won the 100-meter dash in 12.06 seconds, while freshman Celeste Owens took third place in 12.54.

Sophomore Rhia Randolph won the 200-meter dash in 24.73 and Raston took second place in 24.79.

Randolph and Raston also finished in first place and second place in 55.03 and 56.23, respectively, in the 400-meter dash, while senior Tayla Wilson took third place in 58.58.

Sophomore Cassidy Ortiz took sixth place in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 21.94 seconds.

Junior Ava Neretic took fourth place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:22.76 and she took fifth place in the 3,200-meter run in 11:53.08.

Senior Kaia Alcime took third place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:05.84.

The 4×100-meter relay team took first place in 48.35. The runners were sophomore Layla Anderson, Owens, senior Anisha Ellis and Raston.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 4:00.09. The runners were Wilson, Ortiz, sophomore Grace Moran and Alcime.

The 4×800-meter relay team took fifth place in 10:15.45. The runners were Alcime, junior Rebecca Hinfey, junior Violet Kholenstein and Ortiz.

Ellis took fifth place in the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches.

Anderson took fourth place in the long jump at 16-9.

Sophomore Chase Jones took second place in the triple jump at 34-11.

Senior Alicia Brown took second place in the pole vault at 10-6.

On the boys side, the Mountaineers finished in 10th place overall.

The following are their top six finishes:

Junior Ahkir Morgan took fourth place in the 100-meter dash in 11.34.

Senior Andres Acosta took fourth place in the 400-meter dash in 50.11.

Senior Lyfe Smith took third place in the 800-meter run in 1:55.51.

Senior Ethan Sampson was sixth in the 400-meter hurdles in 56.84.

The 4×800-meter relay team took first place in 8:04.14. The runners were junior Evan Kerr, senior Sahli Negassi, Acosta and Smith.

Junior Nolan Sulit was sixth in the pole vault at 10-0.

Note: The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, May 30-31.