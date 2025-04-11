West Orange HS junior Nola Duncan blossoms into top volleyball standout, commits to Division 1 Towson University

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School junior Nola Duncan recently committed to attend Towson University, where she will play Division 1 volleyball.

Duncan’s journey in West Orange began at St. Cloud Elementary School. She attended Edison and Roosevelt Middle School. Her journey in volleyball started in eighth grade at a local rec club. Since then, she has grown into one of the top players in the country.

Over her high school career, she has played 55 sets and recorded 450 kills, 53 blocks, 311 digs, and 256 service points, including 94 aces. These stats show just how much she has contributed to the Mountaineers’ volleyball program — and she still has her senior year coming up in the fall.

Duncan also is competing for the WOHS girls flag football team this spring.

In addition to sports, Duncan is involved in the Gen Lit reading program and serves as a Mountaineer Mentor, helping younger students adjust to high school.

When asked what advice she would give to young female athletes, Duncan emphasized the importance of believing in yourself. “Never get discouraged if someone doubts your ability,” she said. “All you need is confidence in yourself, and you can achieve your goals.”

One of her biggest supporters has been Coach Fleck, her gym teacher and mentor since freshman year. “Coach Fleck has always wanted the best for me,” Duncan said. “She’s helped me succeed both in school and in sports.”

As she finishes her final seasons at West Orange, Duncan hopes to leave behind a legacy of hard work and positivity. “I want to inspire others to believe in themselves and go after their dreams,” she said.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association