UNION, NJ — West Orange High School senior quarterback Charlie La-Morte is being interviewed at the 47th annual Phil Simms New Jersey North–South High School Footbal All-Star Classic at Kean University on Sunday, June 8. LaMorte threw two touchdown passes and was named the North All-Stars’ Offensive Most Valuable Player. The South All-Stars won, 19-18.

Photo by JR Parahini