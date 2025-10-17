West Orange HS senior football co-captain Farad Green Jr. reaches 2,000 career rushing yards

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior and football co-captain Farad Green Jr. has officially cemented his place in Mountaineer history — surpassing 2,000 career rushing yards, a milestone achieved by only two other West Orange running backs since 2012: Michael Ousji (2017) and Lance Smith (2012).

Green’s record-breaking moment reflects years of dedication to his sport. He first picked up a football at just 5 years old, developing a passion that’s driven him ever since. After moving into the West Orange district following the pandemic, Farad attended Roosevelt Middle School, where he quickly became known for his athleticism and work ethic — qualities that have carried him to the top of New Jersey’s high school football ranks.

Now a senior, Green has been recognized as one of the state’s top Group 5 running backs. At 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, he’s known for his speed, vision and relentless determination on the field — traits that have made him a standout leader for the Mountaineers.

After graduation, Farad will take his talents — and discipline — to the next level, having committed to play Division I football at Army West Point, where he plans to major in business. Farad’s journey is a testament to perseverance, leadership and community pride — making him a true Mountaineer success story.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association

