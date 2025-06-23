West Orange HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

By on Comments Off on West Orange HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division honors, as selected by the division coaches.

First Team

  • Lilyn Chrobocinski, freshman.
  • Chloe Chrobocinski, junior.
  • Leilani Bird, junior.
  • Madelyn Cancel, junior.
  • Jaime Dolegowski, senior.
  • Jordyn Batts, junior.

Second Team

  • Olivia Raines, junior.
  • Olivia Jacobs, junior.

Honorable Mention

  • Mimi Deer, freshman.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Michael Marini, finished with a 17-9 record, including winning the SEC–Colonial Division title for the third year in a row, going 9-1 in the division.

 

  

West Orange HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →