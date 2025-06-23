West Orange HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division honors, as selected by the division coaches.

First Team

Lilyn Chrobocinski, freshman.

Chloe Chrobocinski, junior.

Leilani Bird, junior.

Madelyn Cancel, junior.

Jaime Dolegowski, senior.

Jordyn Batts, junior.

Second Team

Olivia Raines, junior.

Olivia Jacobs, junior.

Honorable Mention

Mimi Deer, freshman.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Michael Marini, finished with a 17-9 record, including winning the SEC–Colonial Division title for the third year in a row, going 9-1 in the division.