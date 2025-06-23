West Orange HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division honors, as selected by the division coaches.
First Team
- Lilyn Chrobocinski, freshman.
- Chloe Chrobocinski, junior.
- Leilani Bird, junior.
- Madelyn Cancel, junior.
- Jaime Dolegowski, senior.
- Jordyn Batts, junior.
Second Team
- Olivia Raines, junior.
- Olivia Jacobs, junior.
Honorable Mention
- Mimi Deer, freshman.
The Mountaineers, under head coach Michael Marini, finished with a 17-9 record, including winning the SEC–Colonial Division title for the third year in a row, going 9-1 in the division.