West Orange HS softball team enjoys strong start to the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team has enjoyed a strong 5-0 start to the season through Monday, April 7.

The Mountaineers defeated Bard Early College, 26-2, in the season opener on Tuesday, April 1, in Belleville. Junior Maddie Cancel went 4-for-4 with two singles, a double, a home and seven RBI.

Junior Leilani Bird went 3-for-3 with two singles, a home run, a walk and five RBI. Junior Chloe Chrobocinski went 3-for-5 with a single, a double, a home run and four RBI. Junior Jordyn Batts went 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBI.

WOHS defeated Millburn, 12-0, on Thursday, April 3, at Millburn. Chobocinski went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a single, a home run and four RBI. Bird went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and four RBI. Senior Jaimie Dolegowski went 2-for-4 with two singles. Junior Olivia Raines had a single and two RBI. Junior Olivia Jacobs had a single and two RBI.

Bird went 3-for-4 with two singles, a home run and three RBI and Chrobochinski went 2-for-4 with two singles in the 19-4 win at North Bergen on Friday, April 4. Batts went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and four RBI and Cancel went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and three RBI. Raines went 3-for-4 with three singles and freshman Mimi Deer went 3-for-3 with three singles and two RBI.

Cancel went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a single, a double and four RBI in the 12-9 win at Hoboken on Saturday, April 5. Batts went 3-for-5 with two singles, a home run and four RBI and Bird went 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI. Raines went 3-for-5 with two singles, a home run and one RBI.

Cancel and Chrobocinski each had three RBI in the 15-5 home win over Belleville on Monday, April 7. Bates, Rains and Jacobs each had two RBI.

The Mountaineers were scheduled to host Montclair on Wednesday, April 9, after press time.

The following are upcoming games: