West Orange HS softball team enjoys surge

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team won three straight games, defeating Newark East Side, Union and North Arlington, all at home.

The Mountaineers defeated Newark East Side, 18-0, in five innings on Monday, May 12, at home. 

Senior Jaime Dolegowski went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs; junior Chloe Chrobocinski went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI; senior Olivia Raines went 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs; junior Olivia Jacobs went 1-for-2 with three RBI and two runs; freshman Mimi Deer went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs; junior Maddie Cancel went 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI; junior Jordyn Batts went 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs; and junior Leilani Bird went 1-for-1 with a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Freshman Lilyn Chrobocinski pitched a perfect game with six strikeouts.

WOHS defeated Union, 9-8, in walk-off fashion on Friday, May 16. The Mountaineers led 8-6, before Union scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning. 

WOHS scored in the bottom of the seventh to win the game. Batts went 3-for-4 with two RBI, Chloe Chrobocinski went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Raines went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Cancel went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI.

WOHS defeated North Arlington, 10-2, on Saturday, Ma 17, to improve to a 15-7 record on the season. Bird went 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI, Cancel went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, Jacobs went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, junior Erin Feeney had a triple and two RBI. Lilyn Chrobocinski struck out four for the win.

The Mountaineers will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament that begins Wednesday, May 28. 

The seeding was scheduled to be announced this week. 

  

