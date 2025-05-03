West Orange HS softball team enjoys two dominant victories

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team defeated Millburn, 12-2, on Wednesday, April 23, at home. Junior Chloe Chrobocinski went 2-for-4 with a single, a triple and four RBI; junior Erin Feeney went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBI; and senior Jaime Dologowski and junior Jordyn Batts each had two singles and an RBI. Freshman Lilyn Chobocinski allowed two unearned runs on two hits and three walks, striking out three, in five innings.

WOHS defeated Belleville, 15-1, on Friday, April 25, at Belleville. Chloe Chrobocinski went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and six RBI; and Batts and junior Hunter Sedita-Lott each had two singles and two RBI. Lilyn Chrobocinski pitched five innings of two-hit ball with six strikeouts and no walks.

The Mountaineers lost to Bloomfield, 15-3, on Saturday, April 25, at home to move to a 10-3 record on the season. Junior Maddie Cancel, Sedita-Lott and freshman Mimi Deer each had an RBI.

WOHS was scheduled to host American History in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, May 1. If the Mountaineers win, they will visit Caldwell in the first round on Saturday, May 3, at 2 p.m.