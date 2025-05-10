West Orange HS softball team goes 1-1 in Essex County Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team, seeded 12th, went 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament.

WOHS defeated No. 21 seed American History, 17-0, in a three-inning game in the ECT preliminary round at home on Thursday, May 1. Junior Jordyn Batts went 2-for-2 with two doubles and four RBI; junior Maddie Cancel went 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs; junior Olivia Raines went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs. Junior Erin Feeney, senior Milexly Santana, freshman Mimi Deer, junior Olivia Jacobs, junior Hunter Sedita-Lott and junior Chloe Chrobocinski each had an RBI. Freshman Lilyn Chrobocinski pitched a no-hitter with six strikeouts.

The Mountaineers lost at No. 5 seed Caldwell, 11-1, on Saturday. May 3, to move to an 11-5 record on the season. Jacobs drove in the run for WOHS.

Chloe Chrobocinski and Cancel each had a single.