West Orange HS softball team has good run in sectional tourney, ends banner campaign

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The seventh-seeded West Orange High School softball team had a good run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

In the first round, the Mountaineers defeated No. 10 seed Bloomfield, 13-3, in five innings on Thursday, May 29, in a matchup of Super Essex Conference crossover divisional teams.

Junior Chloe Chrobocinski went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, junior Leilani Bird had a home run and four RBI, freshman Mimi Deer went 2-for-3 with three RBI, junior Maddie Cancel went 2-for-3 and senior Jaime Dolegowski went 1-for-3 with two RBI. Freshman Lilyn Chrobocinski went the distance, striking out three.

The Mountaineers then lost to second-seeded Morristown, 10-1, in the quarterfinals on Friday, May 30. West Orange, which won the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division for the third consecutive season, ended the season with a 17-9 record.