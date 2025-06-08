West Orange HS softball team has good run in sectional tourney, ends banner campaign

By on Comments Off on West Orange HS softball team has good run in sectional tourney, ends banner campaign

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The seventh-seeded West Orange High School softball team had a good run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

In the first round, the Mountaineers defeated No. 10 seed Bloomfield, 13-3, in five innings on Thursday, May 29, in a matchup of Super Essex Conference crossover divisional teams.

Junior Chloe Chrobocinski went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, junior Leilani Bird had a home run and four RBI, freshman Mimi Deer went 2-for-3 with three RBI, junior Maddie Cancel went 2-for-3 and senior Jaime Dolegowski went 1-for-3 with two RBI. Freshman Lilyn Chrobocinski went the distance, striking out three.

The Mountaineers then lost to second-seeded Morristown, 10-1, in the quarterfinals on Friday, May 30. West Orange, which won the Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division for the third consecutive season, ended the season with a 17-9 record.

  

West Orange HS softball team has good run in sectional tourney, ends banner campaign added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →