West Orange HS softball team moves to 8-2 on the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team went 3-0 last week, before losing at Verona, 10-8, on Monday, April 21, to move to an 8-2 record on the season.

The Mountaineers hosted Newark Tech on Monday, April 14, and won, 15-0. Senior Jaime Dolegowski went 2-for-2 with two singles. Junior Leilani Bird went 2-for-3 with a single, a double, three RBI and two runs. Junior Chloe Chrobocinski went 3-for-3 with two singles, a triple and three RBI. Junior Maddie Cancel went 3-for-3 with two singles, a double and one run. Junior Jordyn Batts went 3-for-3 with two singles, a double and three RBI. Junior Olivia Raines went 1-for-2 with a single and an RBI. Junior Erin Feeney went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs. Junior Olivia Jacobs went 2-for-2 with two singles, an RBI and one run. Freshman Lilyn Chrobocinski pitched a four-inning, one-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks.

West Orange defeated Newark East Side, 21-0, on Wednesday, April 16, at East Side. Batts went 2-for-3 with a single, a triple, a walk and four RBI. Chloe Chobocinski had a double and two RBI. Dolegowski singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Raines tripled and drove in three runs. Freshman Mimi Deer singled twice, walked and drove in one run. Jacobs had two singles and an RBI. Lilyn Chrobocinski pitched a four-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts and one walk.

Bird went 5-for-5 with two singles, two triples, a home run and five RBI in the 18-7 win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Thursday, April 17. Chloe Chrobocinski went 3-for-4 with a double, two triples and three RBI. Batts hit a home run and drove in three runs. Cancel had a single and a home run to drive in two runs. Deer had a single and four RBI. Lilyn Chrobocinski struck out four for the win.

Cancel had a single, a double and four RBI, and Chloe Chobocinski had a double, a triple and three RBI in the loss to Verona.

WOHS was scheduled to host Millburn on Wednesday, April 23, after press time.

The following are upcoming games: