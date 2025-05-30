West Orange HS softball team wins divisional championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — For the third consecutive season, the West Orange High School softball team, under head coach Mike Marini, clinched the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title.

The WOHS Mountaineers went 9-1 in the division.

The Mountaineers defeated Payne Tech, 13-0, in five innings in a divisional game on Monday, May 19, at Payne Tech in Newark. Junior Chloe Chrobocinski went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, junior Olivia Raines had two walks and three RBI; junior Leilani Bird dove in two runs and junior Jordyn Batts and senior Jaime Dologowski each had an RBI. Freshman Lilyn Chrobocinski pitched a three-hitter with two strikeouts.

WOHS lost at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 5-4, on Tuesday, May 20, for its only loss in the division to move to a 16-8 overall record on the season. Chloe Chrobocinski went 2-for-2 with two RBI; junior Olivia Jacobs had a single and two RBI; and Bird had a single, a double and RBI. Batts also had a double.

The Mountaineers, seeded seventh, were scheduled to host No. 10 seed Bloomfield in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, May 28, after press time, in a matchup of Super Essex Conference crossover divisional teams. If the Mountaineers won, they will face the winner of No. 2 seed Morristown and No. 15 seed Belleville in the quarterfinals on Friday, May 30, at the higher-seeded school. Morristown is the defending champion.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange HS head softball coach Mike Marini