West Orange HS Sports Media Association boosts teams

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Sports Media Association is proud to announce the launch of Mountaineer Assist, a new initiative created to amplify its core mission of supporting the award-winning athletics program at West Orange High School — and, when needed — at the middle school level.

From athletes and coaches to facilities and beyond, Mountaineer Assist is designed to give Mountaineer teams an extra boost, both on and off the field.

The program was piloted this season with the boys’ soccer team, where WOHSSMA stepped in to replace their captains’ bands. What began as a small but meaningful gesture will now expand to other teams as needs arise, while also opening the door to explore new ways to enhance and elevate athletic programs across the district.

“This initiative is another example of how WOHSSMA steps up to meet the needs of our student-athletes,” Athletic Director Stephan Zichella said. “Whether it’s through big projects or small details that make a difference, they consistently show their commitment to helping our programs thrive.”

WOHSSMA’s impact has long been recognized throughout the state. Over the years, the group has earned the NJSPRA Communication Award for their Mic’d Up video series, the New Jersey State Governor’s Volunteerism Award in the Youth Volunteer Group category and was named a finalist in NJ.com’s “High School Game Changers” Awards for Social Media Star.

The launch of Mountaineer Assist adds to a long list of creative and impactful initiatives WOHSSMA has brought to the community. Among them: organizing an Earth Day Campus Cleanup where more than 300 student-athletes promoted environmental conservation while giving back to their school grounds; reviving a 15-year-old Mountaineer tradition by hosting the Students vs. Faculty Dodgeball Tournament for three consecutive years, with proceeds benefiting student-athletes; and designing, purchasing and installing flags and banners across campus to boost school spirit and strengthen Mountaineer pride.

“WOHSSMA continues to be an invaluable partner to our school community,” said WOHS Principal Oscar Guerrero. “Mountaineer Assist is a great example of how their creativity, dedication and teamwork directly support our students’ experiences and help build school spirit.”

Community members, students and coaches are encouraged to share their ideas for how Mountaineer Assist can continue to grow. Suggestions can be sent by direct message to WOHSSMA’s Instagram (@wohssports) or by email at wohssportsmedia@gmail.com.

With this new initiative, WOHSSMA reaffirms its commitment to celebrating tradition, building community and ensuring that Mountaineer athletes have the support they need to succeed in every season.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association