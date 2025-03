West Orange HS spring team schedules

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School spring teams are getting ready for their seasons.

The following are their schedules:

Baseball

April 3: Verona, 4 p.m

April 7: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 9: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

April 10: at Kearny, 4 p.m.

April 11: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 14: at Millburn, 10 a.m.

April 16: Nutley, 1 p.m.

April 17: West Milford, 1 p.m.

April 19: St. Benedict’s Prep, 11 a.m.

April 21: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 23: at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 25: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 26: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 6:30 p.m.

April 29: at Morris Hills, 4 p.m.

May 5: Barringer, 4 p.m.

May 6: Bayonne, 4:30 p.m.

May 8: Morristown, 7 p.m.

May 9: Clifton, 7 p.m.

May 12: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

May 14: St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

May 15: Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

May 16: Glen Ridge, 7 p.m.

May 21: Passaic Valley, 7 p.m.

Softball

April 1: at Bard Early College, 4 p.m.

April 3: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 4: at North Bergen, 4 p.m.

April 5: at Hoboken, 10 a.m.

April 7: Belleville, 4 p.m.

April 9: Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 11: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

April 12: at Kearny, 11 a.m.

April 14: Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

April 16: at East Side, 4 p.m.

April 17: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 21: at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 23: Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 25: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

April 26: Bloomfield, 10 a.m.

April 30: Morristown, 4 p.m.

May 5: Payne Tech, 6 p.m.

May 7: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

May 10: Hackensack, 10 a.m.

May 12: East Side, 4 p.m.

May 14: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

May 16: Union, 4 p.m.

May 17: North Arlington, 11 a.m.

Boys lacrosse

March 28: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

March 29: at Verona, 10 a.m.

April 1: Paterson Eastside, 4 p.m.

April 5: at High Point, 11 a.m.

April 8: at Eastern Christian, 4 p.m.

April 10: Bergen Tech, 5 p.m.

April 11: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 22: Pompton Lakes, 4 p.m.

April 24: Clifton, 4 p.m.

April 25: Morris Hills, 4 p.m.

April 30: at Hawthorne, 4 p.m.

May 1: at Parsippany Hills, 4 p.m.

May 5: Verona, 4 p.m.

May 8: at Lyndhurst, 4 p.m.

May 9: Hanover Park, 4 p.m.

May 12: Waldwick, 4:30 p.m.

May 15: at Morris Catholic, 4 p.m.

May 16: Union Catholic, 4 p.m.

May 19: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

March 31: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 3: Governor Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 8: Emerson, 4 p.m.

April 11: St. Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

April 14: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 19: at Blair Academy, noon.

April 24: Kittatinny, 6 p.m.

April 26: Morris Hills, 10 a.m.

April 29: at River Dell, 4 p.m.

May 6: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

May 8: Dayton, 4 p.m.

May 10: at Park Regional, 10 a.m.

May 13: at Pequannock, 4 p.m.

May 15: at Villa Walsh, 4 p.m.

May 17: at Gill St. Bernard’s, noon.

May 19: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

May 21: Rutherford, 4 p.m.