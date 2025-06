West Orange HS track and field athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls track and field team boasted several athletes who earned All-Super Essex Conference-American Division honors.

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

Lyfe Smith, senior, 1,600-meter run.

SECOND TEAM

4×400-meter relay team: senior Ethan Sampson, senior Nathanrood Charles, sophomore Andrew Anim-Sackey and sophomore Ethan Marc.

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

Ava Neretic, junior, 1,600-meter run.

Alicia Brown, senior, pole vault.

SECOND TEAM

Celeste Owens, freshman, 100-meter dash.

Tayla Wilson, senior, 200-meter dash.

Wilson, 400-meter dash.

Neretic, 3,200-meter run.

Anisha Ellis, senior, high jump.

Chase Jones, sophomore, triple jump.

The honorees were selected based on the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships results.