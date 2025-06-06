West Orange HS track and field athletes excel at Group 4 state meet

WEST ORANGE/SOMERSET, NJ — West Orange High School’s Corbin Raston and Rhia Randolph posted stellar showings at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state track and field championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, May 30-31.

Raston, a junior, took third place in the 100-meter dash in 12.09 seconds. In the 200-meter, Randolph, a sophomore, took third place in 24.59 and Raston took fifth place in 25.24.

Randolph also took third place in the 400-meter dash in 56.24.

WOHS had other competitors at the meet.

The 4×100-meter relay team took fourth place in 48.43. The runners are sophomore Layla Anderson, freshman Celeste Owens, senior Anisha Ellis and Raston.

Senior Alicia Brown took fifth place in the pole vault at 10 feet.

Owen was 13th in the preliminaries of the 100m dash in 12.66. Senior Tayla Wilson was 13th in the 400m dash in 59.11.

Junior Ava Nereti was 14th in the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 34.3 seconds; and she was 19th in the 1,600-meter run in 5:24.23.

Sophomore Cassidy Ortiz was 18th in the 800-meter run in 2:26.23.

The 4×800-meter relay team was 22nd in 10:21.74. Sophomore Chase Jones was ninth in the triple jump at 35 feet, 6.5 inches.

The WOHS girls team took sixth place overall in the team standings.

On the boys’ side for WOHS, the 4×800-meter relay team took third place in 7:57.58. The runners are seniors Cooper Harwood, Andres Acosta, Sahli Negassi and Lyfe Smith.

Junior Akhir Morgan was 22nd in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash in 11.65. Acosta was 11th in the 400-meter dash in 50.34. Smith was 11th in the 800-meter run in 1:57.26. Senior Ethan Sampson was 22nd in the 400-meter hurdles in 57.69. The 4×400-meter relay team was 23rd in 3:34.35. The runners are Nathanrood Charles, Andrew Anim-Sackey, Ramoy Dennis and Ethan Marc.

The top two finishers in each event and the next-best 18 finishers in each event from all the groups combined advanced to the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 4, at Pennsauken after press time.