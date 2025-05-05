West Orange HS track and field teams post strong showings at Penn Relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls track and field teams posted strong showing at the 129th Penn Relays, Thursday through Saturday, April 24-26, at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

The boys 4×400-meter relay team took 10th place out of 15 schools. Senior Nate Charles, senior Ethan Sampson, sophomore Andrew Anim-Sackey and senior Sahli Negassi clocked 3 minutes, 34.36 seconds.

The boys 4×800-meter relay team took fifth place out of 21 schools. Senior Cooper Harwood, senior Andres Acosta, Negassi and senior Lyfe Smith clocked 7:51.30.

The girls 4×100-meter relay team placed 21st out of 83 schools in 47.76 seconds. The runners were freshman Celeste Owens, sophomore Rhia Randolph, senior Anisha Ellis and junior Corbin Raston. The same quartet took fourth place out of eight schools in the 4×100 Northeast division. They clocked 47.89.

The girls 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place out of 10 schools in 3:48.73. The runners were Raston, Randolph, senior Tayla Wilson and senior Kaia Alcime.