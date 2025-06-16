West Orange HS track athletes excel at Meet of Champions

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School track and field athletes enjoyed outstanding performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state track and field Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 4, at Pennsauken.

Junior Corbin Raston and sophomore Rhia Randolph each earned two medals, while the boys 4×800-meter relay team and the girls 4×100-meter relay team also earned medals.

In the preliminaries of the girls 100-meter dash, Raston took third place in a school-record 11.74 seconds. She then took fourth place in the finals in a school-record 11.80.

In the 200-meter dash finals, Raston took fifth place in 24.36 and Randolph took eighth place in 24.56.

Randolph also took third place in the 400-meter dash in a school-record 54.66.

The girls 4×100-meter relay team took seventh place in 48.02, the fourth-fastest mark in school history. The runners are sophomore Layla Anderson, freshman Celeste Owens, senior Anisha Ellis and Raston.

Senior Alicia Brown also competed, taking 10th place in the pole vault at 10 feet, 6 inches.

The boys 4×800-meter relay team took second place in 7 minutes, 48.57 seconds. The runners are seniors Cooper Harwood, Andres Acosta, Sahli Negassi and Lyfe Smith.

The top eight finishers in each event earned medals.

The Meet of Champions consisted of the top two finishers in each event and the next-best 18 finishers combined in each event from the group championship meets from May 30-31, at various sites.

For Raston, it was the second straight year that she earned multiple medals at the outdoor Meet of Champions. She placed fourth in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes last year. In addition, the boys 4×800 also took fifth place at last year’s Meet of Champions, with Acosta, Harwood, Smith and Ciaran Brosnan.