West Orange HS track teams boast winners at Mount Relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls track and field teams competed at the Mount Relays, hosted by Mount St. Michael, in the Bronx, New York, on Saturday, April 12.

The following are their first-place finishers:

Girls

800-meter run: junior Ava Neretic, 2 minutes, 32.34 seconds.

400-meter hurdles: senior Kaia Alcime, 1:12.56.

4×100-meter relay: 56.69.

4×200-meter relay: 1:57.47.

800-meter sprint medley relay: 2:00.32.

4×400-meter relay: 4:58.09.

Triple jump: sophomore Chase Jones, 34 feet, 8.5 inches.

Boys