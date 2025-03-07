West Orange HS wrestler Nicholas Adams advances to states in Atlantic City

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior Nicholas Adams enjoyed a strong showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s boys wrestling Region 3 tournament at WOHS on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-March 1.

Adams finished in third place in the 138-pound weight class, qualifying for the NJSIAA’s state individual championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Thursday to Saturday, March 6-8.

Adams posted a 16-1 technical fall over Jerson Martinez, of Secaucus, in the first round and he won a 6-4 decision over Solomon Soriente of Caldwell, in the quarterfinals.

Adams then lost to Carson Walsh, of Pope John, in the semifinals by a 19-4 technical fall in 3 minutes, 10 seconds. But Adams regrouped to pin Mason Pierce, of Randolph, in 2:25 to reach the third-place bout, where he defeated Soriente again by a 14-4 major decision. Adams is now 39-2 on the season.

The top-four finishers in each weight class from the eight regions advanced to the state individual championships.

West Orange had two other competitors in the region tournament. Juniors Adam Barak (144 pounds) and Aedan Lopez (157) each went 1-2 in their weight classes. Barakat finished 25-12 and Lopez finished 24-14 on the season. The region tournament consisted of the top-three finishers in each weight class from districts 9-12. WOHS competed at District 11 at Nutley HS.

Adams won the Essex County Tournament title at 138 earlier this season.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Athletics