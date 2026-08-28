West Orange PAL 14U Girls Flag football team feted for winning title

WEST ORANGE — West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney presented achievement commendations to the West Orange Police Athletic League (PAL) 14U Girls Flag Football team in recognition of their NJSYFL High School Development League championship.

The brief ceremony took place prior to the Conference Agenda at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Aug. 17.

Members of the Township Council joined Mayor McCartney in congratulating the players and coaches on their outstanding inaugural season. Coach Dominic DePasquale and West Orange PAL representative Cheryl Merklinger assisted in presenting the commendations to the team.

The West Orange PAL team completed a perfect 8-0 season, capped by a 12-7 victory over East Orange in the championship game on July 23.

The league is the first high school development program of its kind for girls flag football. It was established to introduce young athletes to the sport through proper instruction, guidance and real-game experience, while helping prepare them for competition at the high school level.

The championship marks an impressive beginning for the West Orange PAL program and reflects the ongoing dedication of the players and coaches who helped make its inaugural season a success.

This article was submitted by West Orange Communications Officer Joseph Fagan.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan

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