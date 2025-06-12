West Orange’s Dawes Klank leads Montclair Kimberley Kimberley girls lacrosse to banner success

WEST ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — When Montclair Kimberley Academy’s popular boys lacrosse coach William “Noll” Klank passed away suddenly on April 1, 2003, Cougar Nation was both stunned and deeply saddened with the loss of someone who meant so much, not only to his family, but also to both New Jersey and MKA lacrosse.

Noll’s good friend, Paul Edwards, a former Montclair High all-state player and Johns Hopkins star, would step into a new role for him and put together his own legendary career, guiding MKA boys lacrosse. But coach Klank would not be forgotten.

Edwards started an alumni game in Noll’s honor, and there were such items as a nice visor that many people associated with MKA came in possession of, which provided another reminder of a man who was both liked and respected.

Fast forward nearly a full generation later and one can certainly assert that William “Nol”’ Klank is still paying it forward when it comes to his family, carrying on the tradition in a sport he loved.

Klank’s daughter, West Orange resident Kristen Klank Dawes – a former MKA three-sport standout, an experienced coach and lacrosse official – recently completed her first season at the helm for the Cougars, guiding team to a 10-10 record, including a third straight prep B tournament championship, along with a berth in the finals of the Essex County Tournament, where MKA played tough against two-time defending champ Glen Ridge, before falling, 6-5.

MKA’s highly successful girls squad has captured New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Non-Public B state titles in 2023 and 2024.

When coach Chelsea Goss decided to step aside after last season to spend more time with her family, it was not immediately known where a new coach would come from; but, as it has turned out, the person now in charge is someone not only already embedded in the MKA community, but also ready to carry on a tradition in the popular sport and at the school where her dad etched his own mark of success from 1991 through 2002.

And, not only has one of his daughters assumed the reins of the girls program, but two of his grandchildren, freshman Braeden, a member of MKA’s basketball team, and eighth-grader Sloane, are going to be Cougar lacrosse players for years to come.

The family name has already carried on for years with an organization, “Klank Lacrosse”, which is directed by Noll’s son, Matt, who has been the head coach at both Centenary College and Caldwell University, and was an assistant at his alma mater, Montclair State, as well as at Drew and Villanova, after working alongside his dad at MKA, when he was in his early 20s.

“It means a great deal to me to carry on the Klank lacrosse coaching family tradition,” said Kristen. “My dad laid such a strong foundation, and my brother has been a huge part of that legacy as well. The fact that he’s been involved on the sidelines all these years shows how deeply rooted lacrosse is in our family. It’s an honor to have this connection, and to know that we’ve all played a role in building the program together over time. Having my brother’s support and experience alongside me, as we continue this journey, is something I truly value.

As for my dad, I know he’d be incredibly proud to see me coaching at MKA. He was so passionate about the game and about helping young athletes grow, not just as players, but as people. I can only hope to continue the work he started, carrying forward his values and his love for the sport. His legacy is something that lives on in the program, and I feel that every day as I step onto the field. I’m doing this, not only for my own growth as a coach, but also to honor him and everything he did for the team. I’m sure he’s looking down with pride, knowing that his family is still deeply involved in the program and that the tradition he built is still going strong.”

A new generation of Klank lacrosse players now includes Kristen’s son, Braeden, and daughter, Sloane, continuing in their burgeoning careers at MKA.

For Kristen, who is a kindergarten teacher at MKA’s primary school on the Brookside campus, the excitement of assuming her new role with the girls program she once played in, produces multiple positive thoughts and emotions.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to step into this role,” said Kristen. “I’ve always felt a strong connection to MKA as an athlete and now as a teacher. Having the opportunity to be a varsity head coach here is a full-circle moment for me.

“The transition has been smooth, because I already know the culture, values and passion within the school community. I have a strong foundation of understanding how things work here, which will help me lead the team with confidence.

“And, of course, there’s the added emotional connection to my dad’s legacy. He put so much into building the MKA lacrosse program; carrying that forward is an honor. It’s not just about my experience in the sport, but also about continuing something my dad started, which adds deeper meaning to this role. It’s both humbling and inspiring to step into his footsteps, while also bringing my own vision for the girls program into the mix.”

Her dad, who had played in a lacrosse hotbed of Washington, D.C. and Maryland, and coached at a number of places, including Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania, could be a taskmaster in the sense he could be both demanding and instructive in his approach.

A huge University of North Carolina men’s basketball fan, Noll could spend hours sharing colorful thoughts and memories about his beloved Tar Heels, but when it came to directing his MKA lacrosse team out on Van Brunt Field against any opponent, his highly competitive spirit was definitely ever present.

“My dad, Noll, was known for his high standards and his belief in pushing his players to their limits,” said Kristen. “He truly understood that the key to growth, both on and off the field, was challenging people to exceed their expectations of themselves and I think that’s something I carry with me as I coach.

“I want my players to know that I believe in them, and I’m going to challenge them to reach their full potential, just like my dad did. I’m very focused on developing relationships with the athletes, getting to know them as individuals and helping them grow as people, not just players, just as my dad did as well, and what he is so well known for.

“That being said, I do think there are some differences in our approach. While my dad was very much about tough love and sometimes could be a bit of a taskmaster, I try to strike a balance between intensity and empathy. I believe it’s important to create an environment where players feel supported and valued, not just pushed.

“I believe my dad really had all the qualities that I hope to possess.

“It’s also been incredibly nice to step into a program that has had such success in the past few years, especially with back-to-back Non-Public B state championships the prior two seasons,” said Klank. “The winning tradition that has been established here is something special, and I’m proud to be a part of that legacy.

“The culture of excellence is already there, which makes it easier for me to step in and continue building on that foundation. The expectations are high, but it’s motivating to be in a position where the program is already known for being competitive and successful.”

“Throughout her career, Coach Dawes has worked with athletes to help them reach their potential, both on and off the field, and her enthusiastic approach and lacrosse knowledge made her an ideal choice for the head varsity girls lacrosse position,” said MKA athletic director Todd Smith. “We were also happy that Marnie McNany agreed to come on board as our new varsity assistant girls lacrosse coach. She is no stranger to the MKA sidelines and also currently works in our Office of Curriculum and Professional Development.

“With their first-hand experience of what it takes to compete and succeed at both the high school and college levels, we are confident that Coach Dawes and Coach McNany will continue to impact our squad for seasons to come.

“Their level of enthusiasm and vision bodes well for the MKA girls lacrosse team, as we look to continue to build upon what has been an incredibly successful lacrosse tradition over the years.”

NOTES – Kristen Klank Dawes played field hockey, basketball and lacrosse at MKA from 1991 to 1995. She attended Loyola in Maryland, and while she didn’t play lacrosse there, she was very involved in the lacrosse community and athletic department…She officiated girls lacrosse from 2006 to 2019, including officiating NJSIAA varsity games for several seasons, while increasing her knowledge of the rules and nuances of lacrosse, before she transitioned back to coaching…She was the head coach at Kent Place in Summit from 2003 to 2005 following a stint as an assistant at Montclair High School…Her husband, Kai, who is from Hartford, Conn., did not play lacrosse, but as Kristen noted, “He quickly embraced the game and has supported our family’s connection to it.”…McNany was previously an MKA assistant lacrosse coach for six seasons, in addition to being a former head field hockey coach. She graduated from Middlebury (Vt.) College and was a three-sport athlete (field hockey, squash and lacrosse), while being a four-year lacrosse starter for Middlebury, which made two Division 3 Final Four appearances during her career there. She also coached both field hockey and lacrosse at Connecticut College for two years, while receiving her master’s degree and then moving on to Blair Academy in Blairstown, where she taught English and coached field hockey and lacrosse….MKA has also retained Mary Hipp and Alice Morris Tasman as its MKA JV girls lacrosse coaches.