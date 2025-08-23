West Orange’s Elliot Cadeau promotes Swedish basketball

WEST ORANGE, NJ — University of Michigan point guard Elliot Cadeau, who is a West Orange native, has become the first athlete to sign Swedish high school players to a Name, Image and Likeness deal, marking a groundbreaking moment in international youth basketball.

The historic signings involve Swedish prospects Lotanna Ugwoke and Leo Nelson, both standout athletes in their home country. Cadeau finalized the deals during his Team Cadeau MOKAN Camp in Kansas City earlier this summer.

The camp’s participants had the rare opportunity to witness the NIL process firsthand, even taking part in the filming of the NIL video. The experience provided young athletes with an up-close look at how NIL deals operate and the new opportunities they can present.

“I want to show young players — not just in the U.S., but around the world — that there are pathways to success if you work hard and stay focused,” said Cadeau. “By signing Lotanna and Leo, we’re opening doors for Scandinavian athletes to dream big.”

Through initiatives like this, Elliot Cadeau and Team Cadeau Basketball continue to create opportunities for players in Scandinavia to develop both as athletes and as young men, further strengthening the connection between European talent and the American basketball system.

Team Cadeau is an international basketball program dedicated to player development, cultural exchange and competitive excellence. Through camps, clinics and global partnerships, Team Cadeau provides athletes with the skills and exposure needed to reach their full potential, on and off the court.

Photos Courtesy of Michelle Cadeau