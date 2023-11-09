West Orange’s Hannah Lewis helps key a banner season for Montclair Kimberley Academy girls tennis team

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair Kimberley Academy’s girls tennis team recently finished an outstanding 19-1 season as one of the top-ranked teams in the state.

While the Cougars could boast about having the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association singles state champion in Nina Abalos of Bloomfield, they can also laud the accomplishments of their first doubles team of senior co-captain Hannah Lewis of West Orange and her partner, senior Katie Chung of Paramus, as the pair reached the state doubles championship match at Mercer County Park.

“Hannan and Katie were such a superb doubles team,” said MKA coach Bill Wing. “They would always battle against opponents no matter the score, and were always capable of making a great comeback if they fell behind in a match. We were so fortunate to have the leadership and talents of our seniors like Hannah and Katie throughout our terrific season.”

MKA became just the sixth team in N.J. scholastic girls tennis history to have a state finalist at both singles and doubles, joining Millburn in 2007, 2015 and 2016; Haddonfield in 2011 and Kent Place in 2019.

Abalos is also the second MKA tennis player to win a state singles title, joining Chisako Sugivyama, also a standout at the University of Michigan, who captured her state championship back in 2003.

Despite being edged by Tenafly’s tandem of Kay Considine and Zoe Han, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, the Cougars’ standout doubles duo of Lewis and Chang enjoyed their own spectacular season and also inspired their teammates.

“It was extremely special to have Katie and Hannah join me in the state finals,” Abalos said. “And, I want to make sure to impress that the whole team had a great season. It’s a rare feat that both singles and doubles of the same team get to state finals and I’m so happy that we were able to make history together. Hannah and Katie are one of the most amazing doubles pairs I’ve seen play. They trust and communicate with one another so well and they are always a joy to watch. Every time we play a team match, they never fail to cheer on the rest of the team even if they are still in their match.

“I remember, while in one of their state tournament matches this year, they were down 2-8 in the third set tiebreaker. Everyone was so nervous for them and if they were not there in person, they were on call with someone who was.

“When they came back and won the tiebreaker, everyone was cheering wherever they were. It was a moment that astonished me and a moment I won’t forget.”

The 2023 Cougars girls tennis team may not have won the overall Non-Public team state championship after being edged 3-2 by their archrival Newark Academy in the Non-Public, North semifinals on Oct. 12, but as Essex County Tournament champions once again, with Abalos winning the county singles title, and a fine 19-1 season in dual matches after defeating longtime rival Newark Academy, 3-2, Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the final regular season match, the Montclair private school also clinched the Super Essex Conference–American Division title.

The Cougars also captured the 2023 prep B tournament championship.

‘I’ve been so proud to coach this MKA team,” said Wing, who reached the 400-win plateau this season and is now a superb 413-112 (79%) in his 26 seasons at the helm of Cougars girls tennis. “Nina capped it all off with a state singles championship, Katie and Hannah battled right to the end in their doubles state final and the entire team contributed in so many ways to make this a very special season.”

Photo Courtesy of Montclair Kimberley Academy Athletics