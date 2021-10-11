United Community Corp. to host wellness fair at West Side Park

NEWARK, NJ — United Community Corporation and Amerigroup will host a Community Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, Oct. 25, from noon to 4 p.m. outside the West Side Park Community Center in Newark. The wellness fair will focus on serving the whole person and family by addressing physical, emotional, social and intellectual wellness.

“Our agency is an antipoverty agency for the city of Newark,” UCC Executive Director Craig Mainor said. “Part of the mission of removing poverty from the people of our city is directly related to the health and wellness of the families that we’re serving. For our agency to not only be able to provide social, economic and emergency services, but also provide medical information and resources to serve the whole person.”

In addition to wellness services, which will be provided by more than 20 partners, UCC’s Champion House food pantry will provide free perishable and nonperishable food for people to bring home from the event. Thus far in 2021, UCC’s food pantry has served more than 85,000 people, bringing its number to more than 235,000 people served since the pandemic hit New Jersey in March of 2020. UCC is able to serve food to the community thanks to generous funding and support from the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.

“There are still a lot of people that are struggling right now,” UCC food pantry manager Maria Torres said. “There has been a shortage of specific items like fresh vegetables and fresh fruits that our clients have been asking for. For me, it’s always important to look for the things that members of our community are asking for.”

In an increased outreach effort to spread informational awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine, UCC has partnered with the Essex County Department of Health to provide on-site, walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations. UCC’s outreach efforts are thanks to grant funding from Partners in Health.

“We are so thankful to partner with the Essex County Department of Health to try to get more members of our community vaccinated,” UCC Director of Community Engagement Richard Greco said. “We want to provide everyone eligible with the opportunity to become vaccinated as well as have as much information to make an educated decision about being vaccinated.”

In addition to food distribution and COVID-19 vaccines, the wellness fair will provide residents of Newark, Essex County and beyond with free books, employment opportunities, health screenings, travel safety and assistance, academic support, and various wellness resources focused on serving youth, adults, seniors and families. More than 1,500 masks and hand sanitizer will be available to all on-site thanks to a donation from Choose Healthy.

“It’s very exciting to be able to be part of an event that will provide the community with different resources that can benefit all members of the family,” UCC Director of Youth, Family & Senior Services Yucleidis Melendez said. “This event is not just about wellness but also about providing families with hope and support.”