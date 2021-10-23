SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Friends of the South Orange Public Library will hold a holiday jewelry sale to benefit the South Orange Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Loft of the South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way.

The sale will feature a large selection of vintage and costume jewelry in a moderate range of prices. Pick up holiday gifts and support the South Orange Public Library at the same time. Presale for SOPL Friends members and donors runs from noon to 1 p.m.

“The first Friends jewelry sale took place in June 2021 and was so popular that we had to bring it back,” event organizer Sandra Dickerson said. “Our November sale will have a huge selection of costume, fine and vintage pieces, offering something for everyone. Come and check out our selection of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, brooches, rings, charms, watches and miscellaneous gift items. You will find beautiful pieces at exceptional value for women, men and children. Make plans to attend the sale and encourage your family and friends to do the same. See you at the sale.”

All jewelry has been donated. Sale proceeds will fund library services for the South Orange community. Cash or credit/debit cards only. Face coverings required.