Successful JESPY virtual event benefit clients and programs

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 2, JESPY hosted its annual fundraising event, “It’s a JESPY Day.” The evening honored longtime board member Judy Peskin for her hard work and dedication to JESPY, and featured JESPY clients, highlighting their lives as members of the South Orange community. The virtual event also included an entertaining client music performance of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Pixar’s “Toy Story,” in-depth interviews with South Orange business owners and more.

“As someone who lives, works and has a business in South Orange, having JESPY House as part of the community is integral,” said David Massoni, a South Orange restaurant owner. “I think there should be a JESPY House in every town in America.”

South Orange Police Officer Nicholas Lonero and Sgt. Richard Lombardi explained how their relationship with clients has grown over time.

“We have noticed that once we have interactions with and meet JESPY clients, they become folded into the community and become part of the SOPD family,” Lombardi said. “Having JESPY House in our town adds to the culture and makeup of our town.”

Client interviews offered insight into their work lives, personal growth and showed how their independence journeys are uniquely tied to their experiences at JESPY. A successful silent auction was also part of the fundraiser with auction items such as N.Y. Giants and theater tickets, local restaurant certificates and gift cards, artwork, jewelry, and music lessons.

An anonymous donor pledged a $75,000 donation match to JESPY — an amount JESPY surpassed. All in all, JESPY raised more than $450,000 for its programs and services. These funds will help to provide JESPY clients with whole-life programs and services that allow them to become increasingly independent.

“Each year, I really enjoy our fundraiser because it gives us the opportunity to share how your donations fund the work that we do,” JESPY board President Ahadi Bugg-Levine said. “During and since the pandemic, our clients have worked hard in order to make sure that they continue to maintain all that they gained from JESPY. Our staff jumped right in as soon as the pandemic started in order to do what JESPY does best: support our clients. Our staff created over 100 online programs in order to respond to the needs of our clients.”

To view the event, visit www.youtube.com/JESPYHouse. For additional information, visit www.jespy.org.

Photos Courtesy of Sonya Kimble-Ellis