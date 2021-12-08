West Orange teen earns Eagle Scout rank for environmental center project

By on Comments Off on West Orange teen earns Eagle Scout rank for environmental center project

Photo Courtesy of Glen Frieson

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., right, welcomed Eagle Scout Sebastian Gabriel Ordonez, left, of West Orange, to the Essex County Environmental Center/Garibaldi Hall in Roseland and commended him for successfully completing his Eagle Scout project. Ordonez is a member of Boys Scout Troop 2, based in West Orange. He has been a Boy Scout for several years and for his Eagle Scout Project he constructed 12 nesting boxes for American kestrels for the environmental center.

