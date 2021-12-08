West Orange teen earns Eagle Scout rank for environmental center project

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., right, welcomed Eagle Scout Sebastian Gabriel Ordonez, left, of West Orange, to the Essex County Environmental Center/Garibaldi Hall in Roseland and commended him for successfully completing his Eagle Scout project. Ordonez is a member of Boys Scout Troop 2, based in West Orange. He has been a Boy Scout for several years and for his Eagle Scout Project he constructed 12 nesting boxes for American kestrels for the environmental center.