Frances C. Rowe, 95 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on November 21, 2021 at Mountainside Medical Center, Glen Ridge. Born in Newark, she lived most of her life in Bloomfield. She was a retired secretary from Scientific Glass, Bloomfield, retiring in 1968.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and son, Robert & sisters; Grace, Marie & Dorothy.

Surviving to cherish her memory is her son Donald Rowe and granddaughters, Cynthia Ann Rowe & Sarah Rowe, great-granddaughters; Giselle & Serenity and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services are private.